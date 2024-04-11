Women’s golf places top-10 in final event before conference championships

In its last tournament before the American Athletic Conference Championships, Wichita State’s women’s golf team traveled to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to compete in the Oral Roberts Spring Invitational.

After three rounds of golf on Monday and Tuesday, the Shockers finished tied for ninth place out of 15 teams with 915 strokes.

Sophomore Kate Tilma tied for 26th place with 228 overall strokes and was Wichita State’s top individual performer.

Abilene Christian University won the event with 886 strokes.

Round one

During the first 18 holes, the Shockers were in 10th place after shooting a 306.

Tilma tied for 13th place in round one as she shot a 74 just two strokes over par.

Redshirt freshman Lauren Thiele made three birdies in the back nine en route to shooting a 75 in her opening round. Sophomore Brooklyn Benn finished behind Tilma and Thiele as she shot a 79.

Round two

After round two, Wichita State was tied for 10th place with Missouri State University, shooting a 310.

Benn and senior Madison Slayton each shot a 77 in round two, combining for three birdies.

Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson, redshirt junior Sarah Lawson and Thiele each shot a 78 during their rounds.

Round three

The Shockers put together its best performance in the final round of the tournament, shooting a 299 to solidify their final position.

Wilson led the charge in round three, shooting a 72 and tied for 35th place. Tilma and Lawson each shot a 75 in round three, and Lawson finished tied for 49th place.

Thiele and Slayton followed behind, each shooting a 76 to round out their tournaments. Thiele tied for 31st place and Slayton tied for 39th. Benn shot a 78 in round three, tying her for 43rd place.

With its regular season completed, the Wichita State’s women’s golf team will compete in the AAC Championships from Monday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 17, at the Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida.