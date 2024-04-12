Five women’s basketball players enter transfer portal

With a month left in the transfer portal declaration period, five Wichita State women’s basketball players have entered the portal: senior guards Ambah Kowcun and Jeniah Thompson, junior guard Raissa Nsabua, sophomore forward Daniela Abies and freshman center Sophia Goncalves.

A Wichita State spokesperson confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

The transfer portal allows collegiate athletes to explore offers from other schools or return to their original team if they choose. The deadline for declaring entry into the portal is May 1.

Abies led Wichita State in scoring and rebounding last season, taking a major leap under head coach Terry Nooner. She averaged 13 points and 9.7 rebounds, setting the American Athletic Conference tournament single-game rebounding record with 22 on March 9 against Florida Atlantic.

Nsabua was a junior college player her freshman year but joined Wichita State before her sophomore campaign. She was a regular starter for the Shockers down the stretch, averaging 3.6 points on 39% shooting.

Thompson was also a former JUCO player, starting at John A. Logan College for her freshman and sophomore years before joining the Shockers. She started four games last season, scoring 2.5 points and nabbing 3.3 rebounds a game.

Kowcun joined Wichita State after two years of JUCO at the North Dakota State College of Science. She started two games last year and played 7.4 minutes per game, averaging 2.1 points and 1 rebound.

Goncalves played only nine minutes during her freshman year, failing to score a point.