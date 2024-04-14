Special election to be held for student senator seats

Allison Campbell Microphones reserved for Student Government Assocation senators sit unused during the Student Senate meeting on April 10.

Certain Senate seats will go into a runoff election after the declared and write-in candidates for those seats received the same number of votes.

Only students in the Colleges of Applied Studies, Fine Arts, Health Professions and the Graduate School will receive a ballot as there are only ties in Senate races for seats in those colleges.

The runoff election will be held April 15-17, with the unofficial results being announced around 6 p.m. on April 17.

Gabriel Fonseca, an SGA adviser, said that this year was “fascinating” because there were a larger number of write-in candidates compared to previous years.

“We’re talking about a significant number of them because (the College of) Engineering had seven seats, and there was not a single declared candidate, so seven of the write-ins will take the seat,” Fonseca said.

During a meeting on Thursday night, the Supreme Court ruled that election code does not differentiate between a declared candidate and a write-in candidate.

Prior to this meeting, write-in candidates who won their race were asked if they accepted the role.

The results of all other races, including the presidential race, are officially certified and will be announced Friday afternoon.