Kevin Saal shares record-high student-athlete GPAs, other successful initiatives at SGA meeting

Director of Athletics Kevin Saal and Clayton Stoldt, the associate dean for the College of Applied Studies, shared the progress made on achieving record-high student-athlete GPAs across multiple programs during the Student Senate meeting last Wednesday.

The duo provided additional information on the recent academic success of student-athletes, updated athletics policies and initiatives, and a review of the assessment of student-athlete experiences.

Saal first spoke about the record-high 3.40 department-wide GPA. According to Saal, the men’s basketball team, as well as a few other programs, like softball and women’s tennis, achieved the highest on-record GPAs in the programs’ histories.

“One thing that really attracted me to this job two years ago was the high academic success of our student-athletes,” Saal said. “There’s just been some phenomenal work that’s been done (since).”

The two also boasted a 90% graduation success rate for student-athletes.

In 2021, the university established the Athletics Policy & Culture Task Force that would do “a 360 evaluation” of athletics culture, policy and future initiatives, according to Stoldt. Thirty-nine of the task’s force 41 recommended changes have been implemented, with substantial effort already made toward the remaining two.

Additionally, a new first-year seminar called “The Shocker Way” will be available for student-athletes in the fall. It will focus on student success components, the college athletics environment and student-athlete holistic development.

“There’s so many significant changes occurring in the athletics landscape, and the needs of our student-athletes are evolving so quickly,” Stoldt said.

Finally, the pair revealed how the athletics department collects feedback from student-athletes via surveys and exit interviews to contribute to the betterment of the program. Stoldt described an anonymous response application that allows student-athletes to submit concerns, complaints and suggestions throughout the year. Student-athletes also complete program surveys twice a year to enhance the WSU athletic experience.

The next Student Senate meeting will be live-streamed on SGA’s YouTube on April 17 at 6:30 p.m.