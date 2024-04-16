Track and field brings personal bests home over the weekend

Wichita State’s track and field team split between Wichita and Azusa, California, last weekend, claiming numerous event wins and personal bests.

KT Woodman Classic

Wichita State athletes took eight event wins, including two event sweeps in Cessna Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.

The Shockers swept the high hurdles, as freshman Kate Campos won the 100-meter hurdles on the women’s side with a personal best time of 13.86 and redshirt senior Joseph Holthusen won the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a personal best of 13.84. Freshman Josh Parrish placed third with 13.94.

Junior Brady Palen won the men’s competition in the high jump by clearing over seven feet, the 20th time in his career at 2.16m/7’1.” Junior Destiny Masters won the women’s competition, clearing 1.77m/5’9.75.” Junior Marissa Jensen placed second at five feet 5.75 inches, and sophomore Mattelyn Swartz placed third at 1.62m/5’3.75.”

Masters won the javelin throw at 47.46m/155’8,” a new personal best for her. Junior Samantha Marx took third at 42.91m/140’9,” and Jenna Kuepker, Hutchinson Community College athlete who signed on to compete as a Shocker next year, placed second at 47.02m/154’3.”

Sophomore Arantxa Cortez took a second-straight top-two finish in the pole vault clearing 3.62m/11’10.5” and placed second behind Wichita State pole vault coach Aliyah Welter who competed as an unattached athlete and won the event with her personal best at 4.37m/14’4.”

In the 4×400 meter relay race, the Shocker quartet of sophomore Sadie Millard, redshirt sophomore Elontae Hackney-Cooper, freshman Hannah Glennen and sophomore Ma’Liyah Anderson won with a 3:55.55 time.

Junior Jenna Muma won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with the No. 2 time in the American Athletic Conference at 11:02.93. Junior Chidera Okoro won the long jump with her outdoor personal best of 5.94m/19’6.” Junior Creighton Camp took second with a hammer throw of 53.59m/175’10.”

Bryan Clay Invitational

The distance runners for Wichita State traveled to California on Thursday and Friday for the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Junior Lucy Ndungu set a new record in the American Athletic Conference this season in the 10,000-meter race with a time of 33:41.31 but finished fifth in her section on Thursday.

Junior Farrah Miller recorded the third-fastest time in Shocker history for an 800-meter opener at 2:07.18, finishing 52nd in the invite section and ranking second in the conference.

Junior Zander Cobb ran the 10,000 meters at 29:40.04, placing second with the fourth-fastest time in school history.

Wichita State track and field will travel to Waco, Texas, for the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor University on April 19 and 20.