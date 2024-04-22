OPINION: What is it like to fast at Wichita State?

With Ramadan ending, many students wonder what Ramadan, specifically fasting, is like.

First, it’s important to know what Ramadan is. Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims because it follows the Muslim calendar, which is 11 days shorter than the Gregorian Calendar, Ramadan occurs earlier every year. It is the month that the Islamic holy book, the Qur’an, was revealed. Muslims believe in many virtues of the holy month, such as good deeds carrying extra rewards. While Muslims observe many different practices and traditions during Ramadan, the most well-known is fasting. Fasting takes place from sunrise to sunset. Muslims are prohibited from eating or drinking, including water, during the day.

It is important to note that not all Muslims are required to fast. The elderly, children, those who are sick, travelers, and women who are pregnant or on their period are all exempt from fasting. Once Ramadan is finished, Muslims celebrate with the holiday, Eid al-Fitr.

My experience as a fasting Muslim and current sophomore at Wichita State has been very rewarding. Before I begin my fast, I have Suhur, the meal Muslims eat right before fasting begins. My Suhur typically consists of yogurt, fruit, sometimes eggs or a sandwich for energy and lots of water. At around 6 a.m., the sun rises, and fasting starts. I pray the dawn prayer and then get some sleep. Because my classes don’t start until the afternoon, I usually sleep in. This allows me to stay up later at night when I have more energy and can eat. In most Muslim countries, shops open late and close late to accommodate people’s new schedules.

Although each person is different, I do not find fasting very difficult at school. For me, it is the internal fast that I find to be most challenging. In Ramadan, Muslims are expected to avoid bad habits and behaviors. These include things such as gossiping, cursing, yelling and showing anger. During Ramadan, I do my best to replace my negative actions with positive ones. I try to show more compassion and generosity while doing more good deeds. During my fast, a feeling of hunger or thirst reminds me why I am fasting. I fast for God, to worship Him and to show my commitment to Him. By constantly having physical sensations of hunger and thirst, I expand my inner self and constantly remember God, giving me a further sense of peace and gratitude that makes avoiding negative behaviors easier.

Once I finish class, I try to get some errands, studying and work done, as well as pray, go to the gym and occasionally take a nap. Sunset occurs at around 7:40 p.m., so I break my fast then. I always try to break fast with dates and water, customary to Islamic tradition. After I break my fast, I pray the sunset prayer, then have iftar, the post-fast meal. Many Muslims like to eat iftar with friends, family and other Muslims. The main mosque in town, the Islamic Society of Wichita, offers free iftar, so lots of people choose to eat there. I usually eat at home to spend time with family or out with friends. I personally don’t like to stuff myself after breaking fast, but my meals usually consist of lots of rice and meat.

After iftar, I like to go to the mosque to pray the night prayers. Once I finish that, I usually stay up at night to get the bulk of my studying and work done. I try to be awake by around 5:30 a.m. to have my Suhur.

While fasting and maintaining a new schedule may seem rigid to some, I’ve found Ramadan to be very rewarding for both my spiritual and physical self.