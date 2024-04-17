Men’s golf closes out the regular season with a 13th-place finish

On Saturday and Sunday, Wichita State’s men’s golf team competed in the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, placing 13th out of 16 teams with 865 overall strokes.

Senior Blake Lorenz was the Shockers’ top individual performer as he tied for 21st place after shooting a 213 for the tournament.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison won the tournament, shooting 840 strokes.

Round one

Wichita State sat tied for sixth place in round one after it shot 283, which was its best round of the tournament.

Lorenz shot a 69, two strokes under par. Redshirt senior Zach Sokolosky also broke par, shooting a 70.

Junior Michael Winslow shot a 71, even with the course par.

Round two

The Shockers saw worse results in round two, dropping to a tie for 11th place after shooting 294, 11 more strokes than in round one.

Lorenz led the charge again, shooting a 71 in the second 18 holes of the tournament.

Senior Aston Castillo was right behind Lorenz, shooting a 72. Redshirt junior Tate Herrenbruck shot a 74.

Round three

Wichita State shot 288 in the final round and dropped another two spots on the leaderboard to solidify its final position.

Sokolosky and Winslow each shot 71 in round three, which tied Sokolosky for 51st place overall, and Winslow tied for 76th place.

Lorenz and Castillo each shot 73 in the final 18 holes. Castillo tied for 51st place with Sokolosky, and Lorenz’s 73 solidified his final position.

Herrenbruck tied for 80th place after shooting 74 for the second round in a row.

During the tournament, Sokolosky made an eagle and Lorenz made 13 birdies, ninth-most in the field. Castillo tied for second-best in par-five scoring, averaging 4.22 strokes, seven strokes under par on the par-fives.

With regular season events concluded, the Shockers’ men’s golf team will compete in the American Athletic Conference Championship from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.