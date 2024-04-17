Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Basketball’s Colby Rogers commits to Memphis

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorApril 17, 2024
Colby+Rogers+shoots+the+ball+in+the+second+half+of+Wichita+States+AAC+tournament+game+against+Memphis.+Rogers+scored+13+points+during+his+38+minutes+of+play.
Kristy Mace
Colby Rogers shoots the ball in the second half of Wichita State’s AAC tournament game against Memphis. Rogers scored 13 points during his 38 minutes of play.

After entering the transfer portal last month, redshirt junior Colby Rogers has officially committed to stay in the American Athletic Conference under head coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis. 

Rogers announced his commitment to the Tigers after taking an official visit on Sunday. He had received multiple offers from Alabama, Kansas and Michigan, among other schools. 

During the 2024 Athletic Conference Tournament, Rogers broke the Wichita State record for most 3-pointers made in a single season and managed to finish off the season with 99 3-pointers. He helped upset Memphis to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament with 13 points.

During the 2023-24 season, Rogers led Wichita State in scoring, averaging 16.4 points and shooting 40.9% from three. 

Rogers’ collegiate career began at California Polytechnic University in 2019. He played two seasons there and was its second-leading scorer both seasonsHe entered the transfer portal and played for Siena College in New York during the 2021-2022 season. He sat out the 2022-2023 season at Wichita State to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports Editor
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *