Basketball’s Colby Rogers commits to Memphis

After entering the transfer portal last month, redshirt junior Colby Rogers has officially committed to stay in the American Athletic Conference under head coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

Rogers announced his commitment to the Tigers after taking an official visit on Sunday. He had received multiple offers from Alabama, Kansas and Michigan, among other schools.

During the 2024 Athletic Conference Tournament, Rogers broke the Wichita State record for most 3-pointers made in a single season and managed to finish off the season with 99 3-pointers. He helped upset Memphis to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament with 13 points.

During the 2023-24 season, Rogers led Wichita State in scoring, averaging 16.4 points and shooting 40.9% from three.

Rogers’ collegiate career began at California Polytechnic University in 2019. He played two seasons there and was its second-leading scorer both seasons. He entered the transfer portal and played for Siena College in New York during the 2021-2022 season. He sat out the 2022-2023 season at Wichita State to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.