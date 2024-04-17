Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Lipscomb’s AJ McGinnis commits to Wichita State basketball over the weekend

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorApril 17, 2024
Lipscombs+AJ+McGinnis+defends+Wichita+States+Isaac+Abidde+during+a+game+in+November+2023.+McGinnis+committed+to+transfer+to+Wichita+State+over+the+weekend.+
Kristy Mace
Lipscomb’s AJ McGinnis defends Wichita State’s Isaac Abidde during a game in November 2023. McGinnis committed to transfer to Wichita State over the weekend.

On Saturday night, redshirt junior guard AJ McGinnis committed to the Shockers from Lipscomb University through the transfer portal. 

The veteran guard has at least one season of eligibility remaining, with the possibility of staying for a final second year.

McGinnis faced off against the Shockers in November, scoring a team-high 17 points for Lipscomb and five 3-pointers in the loss. 

The 6-foot-4 guard started 32 games this past season with the Bisons and averaged 13.2 points per game in 29.9 minutes of play. The sharpshooter made 77 3-pointers on a 39.7% accuracy and shot 83.3% from the free throw line. 

At Lipscomb, McGinnis was used primarily as a shooter and not a creator or otherwise strong offensive or defensive difference-maker, averaging 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals. 

In his first three years of collegiate basketball, McGinnis averaged 6.1 points per game, but the 2023-2024 campaign was a major step up. 

McGinnis began his college journey as a freshman at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, then transferred to Cincinnati, where he suffered a season-ending injury before transferring to Lipscomb for the past two seasons.

With Wichita State’s top shooter, Colby Rogers, transferring to Memphis, McGinnis will most likely fill Rogers’s spot on the court. 

Mills currently has three scholarships remaining for the 2024-2025 recruiting class.

About the Contributors
Melanie Rivera-Cortez
Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports Editor
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

