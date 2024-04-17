Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Softball

Wichita State dropped its third consecutive conference series over the weekend, taking only one game on the road against the University of South Florida (USF).

The Shockers’ record fell to 19-17 and 10-8 in the conference, while USF improved to 30-16 overall.

In Friday’s game, the Shockers scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning, culminating in a 5-3 win. Graduate student CC Wong smacked a grand slam, her 12th dinger of the season. The Bulls snuck back in the game, but senior Lauren Howell closed out the win in the circle.

USF leveled the series on Saturday, jumping out to a four-run first inning and holding the Shockers scoreless for a 5-0 win. Wichita State was held to one single and one walk offensively, both from Wong.

In the rubber match, USF sneaked out a win, 3-2. Wichita State struggled to generate offense yet again, managing two solo homers from seniors Addison Barnard and Bailey Urban as the only run-scoring plays.

Wichita State will take on No. 6 Oklahoma State University in Wilkins Stadium on Wednesday, April 17. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Women’s tennis

Wichita State lost to No. 54 ranked Kansas University in a 4-0 sweep on Friday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas.

No Shocker was able to push into a third set in singles, although freshmen Giorgia Roselli and Xin Tong Wang each won their first sets before the matches went unfinished.

After a win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday for senior day, Wichita State closed out its regular season with a 12-9 record, its best mark since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Shockers will hope to win their first conference tournament match since that 2018-19 season on Thursday, April 18, when they take on Tulsa University in Dallas, Texas.