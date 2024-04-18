Man at Fairmount Park dies of medical emergency

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information. More information will be added as the story develops.

Wichita police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man reported by an individual around 7 a.m. on Thursday near Wichita State. The death was previously thought to be due to a gunshot wound, but police say the death was due to a “medical emergency” instead. The incident happened near 15th and Vassar, situated at the corner of Fairmount Park.

Police cordoned off a significant portion of the park as the investigations continued.

In the past, the Wichita State Police Department has sent out Rave Alerts for emergencies near campus, like in November 2021 when there was police action near 21st Street and Stadium Drive. No Rave Alert was sent out on Thursday, despite Fairmount Park being part of the Shocker Neighborhood.

Both the Wichita Police Department and the WSU Police Department were unavailable for comment.