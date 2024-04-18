Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Man at Fairmount Park dies of medical emergency

Piper Pinnetti, ReporterApril 18, 2024
Wichita+Police+Department+vehicles+near+Fairmount+Park+on+April+18%2C+following+the+death+of+a+man+that+morning.
Mia Hennen
Wichita Police Department vehicles near Fairmount Park on April 18, following the death of a man that morning.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information. More information will be added as the story develops.

Wichita police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man reported by an individual around 7 a.m. on Thursday near Wichita State. The death was previously thought to be due to a gunshot wound, but police say the death was due to a “medical emergency” instead. The incident happened near 15th and Vassar, situated at the corner of Fairmount Park.

Police cordoned off a significant portion of the park as the investigations continued. 

In the past, the Wichita State Police Department has sent out Rave Alerts for emergencies near campus, like in November 2021 when there was police action near 21st Street and Stadium Drive. No Rave Alert was sent out on Thursday, despite Fairmount Park being part of the Shocker Neighborhood.

Both the Wichita Police Department and the WSU Police Department were unavailable for comment. 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Piper Pinnetti
Piper Pinnetti, Reporter
Piper Pinnetti is a reporter for The Sunflower. Pinnetti previously designed content for The Sunflower's Instagram. Pinnetti is a junior at Wichita State, majoring in journalism with the hopes of pursuing a career in writing. Pinnetti uses she/her pronouns.
Mia Hennen
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *