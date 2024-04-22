Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

118th student body president, vice president installed during inauguration

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorApril 22, 2024

 

IMG_8731
Garima Thapa
Kylee Hower receives the gavel as the president of the 67th Student Government Association session from the 66th President Iris Okere. Hower ran alongside Matthew Phan as vice president.

The room was all smiles and applause as Kylee Hower and Matthew Phan were inaugurated as president and vice president in an official ceremony on Thursday.

Along with Hower and Phan, Lesly Hernandez, chief justice, and a new Senate were officially installed in their positions.

During her inaugural address, Hower said she is filled with “an overwhelming sense of gratitude and responsibility” as she steps into the role.

Hower thanked Noël Hawkins, her campaign manager, Phan, and her “peers, classmates and (her) friends at Wichita State University.”

Phan was handed the gavel of the Student Senate by Sophie Martins, former student body vice president. Phan will handle Speaker of the Senate duties until the position is filled in a few weeks’ time.

Hernandez received the gavel of the Student Supreme Court from former Chief Justice Maureen Wetta.

Richard Muma, university president, and Teri Hall, vice president for student affairs, both extended their congratulations in speeches before the inauguration took place.

The 67th session of the Student Senate will meet for the first time on Wednesday, April 24.
