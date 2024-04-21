Women’s golf places ninth at AAC Championship

The Wichita State women’s golf team traveled to the Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, from Monday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 17, to compete in the American Athletic Conference Championship. The Shockers finished in ninth place out of 12 schools, totaling 900 strokes.

Sophomore Kate Tilma tied for 25th, shooting a 223 and was Wichita State’s top individual performer.

Southern Methodist University won the conference title for the second time in a row after shooting 843 as a team.

Round one

The Shockers were alone in eighth place after shooting a 294 in round one. Sophomore Brooklyn Benn led the charge, shooting 72, even par.

Redshirt freshman Lauren Thiele and Tilma each shot 73 to open up their tournaments. Senior Madison Slayton and sophomore Mackenzie Wilson both shot 76.

Round two

After round two, Wichita State maintained its eighth place after shooting a 298.

Thiele and Tilma matched each other’s round two scores at 71, one under par.

Wilson put together a 77, and Slayton shot a 79.

Round three

In the final round of the conference championship, the Shockers shot a 308 total, dropping a position on the final leaderboard.

Benn finished tied for 38th place after shooting a 75 in round three. Thiele tied for 38th place after shooting an 83.

Wilson and Slayton both tied for 46th place. In round three, Slayton shot a 76, and Wilson shot a 78.

Tilma found her place on the final leaderboard after shooting a 79.

Benn tied for 13th place in par-five scoring, averaging 4.75 strokes, three under par for the tournament. Wilson tied for ninth place in total pars with 36, and Thiele tied for 16th place with 34 total pars.

The 2023-24 season for Wichita State’s women’s golf team has concluded.