Women’s tennis knocked out in second round of AAC Championship

Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports EditorApril 22, 2024
Garima Thapa
Wichita State junior Anne Knuettel won the single match with a 6-2, 6-1 at court four, making it 3-0 for the Shockers. WSU won against UMKC on April 8 with the score of 4-0.

The Wichita State women’s tennis team faced two conference foes they’d lost to earlier in the season during the American Athletic Conference championship tournament in Dallas over the weekend. 

As a seven seed, the Shockers knocked off the 10-seeded University of Tulsa on Thursday, but were narrowly beaten by two-seed University of North Carolina at Charlotte the following day.

Vs. Tulsa

Wichita State picked up its first win at the AAC championship tournament since 2019 on Thursday, sweeping Tulsa, 4-0.

In doubles, the teams split victories on courts two and three, which left the result down to the first court, where graduate student Jessica Anzo and freshman Kristina Kudryavtseva rallied from down 4-2 in the tiebreak point to win, 7-4.

Anzo and freshman Xin Tong Wang and Theodora Chantava delivered quick wins in singles to seal the victory for the Shockers.

Women’s tennis earned its first win against the Golden Hurricane since 2019, ending a streak of six consecutive losses that included a defeat in the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex on April 8.

Vs. Charlotte

Wichita State’s season ended on Friday in the quarterfinal match against Charlotte, 4-3.

For the second consecutive game, the doubles point was won by Wichita State, 2-1. This time, it came down to Chantava and freshman Giorgia Roselli, who prevailed, 6-4, on court one.

In singles, the lead shifted back and forth between the Shockers and 49ers. Charlotte took the lead, 3-2, after a win on court one, but Anzo tied up the match with a two-set victory.

With the teams locked in a 3-3 tie, all eyes turned to Roselli on court five. Roselli won the first set after a 7-3 tiebreak. She was defeated in set two but took a 4-1 lead in the deciding third set. 

Freshman Shona Nakano won the remaining five games for Charlotte to clinch the victory, 6-4. 

Wichita State ends its season with a 13-10 record.
