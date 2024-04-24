Letter to the Editor: Continue to fight for bodily autonomy

On August 2, 2022, Kansans made a significant statement by rejecting the “Value Them Both” act, thus reaffirming the right to access reproductive health care in our state. However, legislators continue to introduce bills that could further stigmatize abortion and restrict bodily autonomy.

One such bill, HB 2653, carries hidden implications that could potentially impact reproductive rights in Kansas under the guise of ordering child support starting at the date of conception. Hidden within the bill is the definition of an “unborn child.” This definition could potentially elevate the legal status of fetuses to that of living, breathing individuals.

Proponents of the bill will tell you this definition is not new and is found in Alexa’s Law (KSA 21-5419), but they will neglect to inform you that this definition of an “unborn child” does not apply to statutes pertaining to accessing abortion care or any act committed by the “mother of the unborn child.”

HB 2653 does not provide that protection. Granting legal rights to fetuses has implications, particularly regarding access to reproductive health care like abortions. Legislators should redirect their efforts toward initiatives that promote comprehensive sex education, ensuring access to contraception, and expanding health care accessibility.