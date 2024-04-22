Men’s golf nabs podium finish at AAC Championships

Wichita State’s men’s golf team traveled to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, to compete in the American Athletic Conference Championship. The Shockers finished third overall out of 12 teams with 842 total strokes.

It was the highest-ever finish for Wichita State at the AAC tournament.

Junior Michael Winslow was Wichita State’s best performer, as he tied for fourth place with 207 overall strokes.

The University of South Florida shot 828 to win its sixth conference championship since the 2013-14 season.

Round one

The Shockers shot 279 in the opening round, taking an early second place.

Winslow made four birdies en route to a 68, two strokes from the lead.

Seniors Blake Lorenz and Zach Sokolosky each shot 69 in round one. Lorenz made five birdies, and Sokolosky went without a bogey on the front nine.

Round two

Wichita State dropped to a tie at fourth place after shooting 285 in round two.

Junior Lucas Scheufler and Lorenz both shot 70, combining for five birdies. Sokolosky shot 72 and painted his scorecard with seven pars, five birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

Senior Aston Castillo and Winslow each shot 73.

Round three

In round three, the Shockers shot their best round of the tournament at 278 to find their spot on the final leaderboard.

Winslow shot 66, going bogey-free on the front nine to decide his final position. Sokolosky shot 70 and tied for 14th place.

Lorenz and Castillo each shot 71, which tied Lorenz for 12th place and Castillo for 29th place. Scheufler finished in 50th place as he shot 74 in round three.

Sokolosky tied for third in par 3 scoring as he averaged 2.92 strokes and tied for ninth in par 5 scoring as he averaged 4.33 strokes. Winslow tied for eighth in par 4 scoring, averaging 4.03 strokes.

Wichita State came second as a team in par 3, scoring with 3.03 average strokes and total birdies with 50. In par 5 scoring, the Shockers came in fourth, averaging 4.43 strokes.

The 2023-24 season for Wichita State’s men’s golf has concluded.