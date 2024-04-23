Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Men’s tennis concludes AAC bid against Tulsa

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorApril 23, 2024
Alejandro+Jacome+swings+his+racquet+at+the+ball+during+a+match+against+Tulsa+on+April+6.+Jacome+is+a+sophomore+at+Wichita+State.
Garima Thapa
Alejandro Jacome swings his racquet at the ball during a match against Tulsa on April 6. Jacome is a sophomore at Wichita State.

Wichita State men’s tennis fell to the University of Tulsa in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship Tournament. The Shockers traveled to the Michael D. Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday afternoon, where they were defeated 4-1.

To start the doubles match, sophomore Richey King and graduate student Misha Kvantaliani fell 6-2 on court one.

At court three, sophomores Luke Bracks and Alejandro Jacome fought a tight match, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to tie it 6-6, before going on to claim victory, 7-5.

Freshman Vanja Hodzic and graduate student Marcelo Sepulveda were tied 5-5 on court two. They went on to split the next two points and send the doubles point to a tie break. In the tiebreak, Hodzic and Sepulveda won four of the final five points to claim victory, 7-3.

In singles, the Golden Hurricanes won against King, Bracks and Hodzic. Kvantaliani was the last to keep hope alive but ultimately fell against Tulsa’s No. 82 ranked Pierce Rollins.

Wichita State men’s tennis ended the season with a 5-18 record.
