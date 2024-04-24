Baseball uses nine pitchers, loses 3-1 at No. 18 Oklahoma

No. 18 ranked University of Oklahoma completed a season-series sweep over Wichita State baseball with a win in Norman, 3-1.

The Shockers’ losing streak extends to five games, dropping its season record to .500 at 21-21. Oklahoma is heading the opposite direction with eight straight wins and a 25-14 record.

The Shockers rolled out nine pitchers on Tuesday evening, all of whom largely kept the Sooners in check, but a lack of hitting from the offense prevented Wichita State from securing the win.

Sophomore pitcher Daniel Zang walked two Oklahoma batters in the third and freshman Drew Iverson allowed those runners to turn into runs when he gave up a double and single to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead.

Redshirt junior Jordan Rogers led off the fourth with a solo homer, but that was all the offense Wichita State could muster. Rogers tripled in the sixth with two outs, but was left stranded when sophomore Brayden Luikart struck out to end the inning.

Wichita State out hit Oklahoma, with five hits for Wichita State and only three for the Sooners in the game. No Wichita State pitcher faced more than six batters, with Zang remaining in the game the longest at four outs and six batters faced. Zang picked up the loss to drop to 2-3 on the year.

The Shockers will look to end their losing streak over the weekend in Eck Stadium when they take on Tulane University in a three-game series. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.