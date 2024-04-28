REVIEW: Sabrina Carpenter caffeinates us for hot girl summer

Photo courtesy of Island Records

A blond barista with vocal talent and bright pink blush brewed a hot cup of espresso to share with her fanbase. Sweet and fun, the drink keeps them up all night — singing, obviously.

Singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter released her hit single “Espresso” after opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and performing at Coachella recently. To say she’s been “busy” is an understatement.

“Espresso” definitely helped her through this, and now she is savoring her main character moment.

The single dropped on Friday, April 11 and by the next day, her fans buzzed around the single like bees around a honey latte. It had over 1.5 million listens on Spotify within 24 hours. It was on top charts immediately, currently residing in the USA top 50 Spotify playlist.

Carpenter’s single is bound to be a summer hit considering its rising popularity over a weekend and the hot girl anthem theme just before the semester ends.

In the chorus, Carpenter sings, “Now he’s thinkin’ ‘bout me every night, oh / Is it that sweet? I guess so / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso / Move it up, down, left, right, oh / Switch it up like Nintendo,” stirring playful charm with caffeinated energy.

The song is infused with signature confidence. The lyrics read, “I can’t relate to desperation / My ‘give a fucks’ are on vacation,” before adding, “Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya / I know I Mountain Dew it for ya.”

The lyrical brew gives a Megan Thee Stallion “Her” attitude with a delightful blend of humor and girly-pop.

Discussing the genesis of “Espresso” with Apple Music, Carpenter revealed its French origins.

“There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song,” Carpenter said. “Because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd.”

Carpenter performed the second week of Coachella, –, on April 19. She was at the Coachella stage where she made her usual funny ‘nonsense’ outros, and also made some cheeky saltburn references nodding to her boyfriend and actor in the film, Barry Keoghan.

WSU junior Yarid Pizarro packed up with seven friends and traveled to Coachella for the second year in a row and saw her performance live.

“This was my first time seeing her live and you can see how much of a presence she has, she knows her way around a crowd and how to maximize her performance as a pop artist,” Pizarro said.

The group watched from the middle area of audience, they saw her hit songs like “Feather,” and “espresso.”

“And I did, her set up with the ‘improv’ choreography was cute, Sabrina knows her place as a pop girl, not a vocalist or a choreographer, but a pop girl,” Pizarro said. “I thought her whole performance was great, she looked beautiful for being at the main stage of Coachella, she and her team milked the hell out of this opportunity.”

She further poured into the meanings and connections she has with the new track in an interview with Vogue.

“The song is kind of about seeing femininity as your superpower and embracing the confidence of being that bitch,” Carpenter said.

Between the addicting, bubbly lyrics and empowering message, I am caffeinated and ready for the summer time.

If you need me this summer, don’t reach out. I will be sprawled on a beach towel blasting “Espresso” with a silly iced coffee in my hand in celebration of another hot girl summer.