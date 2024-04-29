Softball drops two games against North Texas, comes back victorious in the third as freshman Chloe Barber shines

Gallery • 9 Photos Bryan Chavez Junior Caroline Tallent runs down to home plate after hitting a home run on April 26 against UNT. Tallent had one hit and one run scored.

Wichita State softball traveled to the University of North Texas to play a doubleheader on Friday and another game on Saturday. The Shockers lost both games in the doubleheader, 4-3 and 1-0, but managed to close out the series with a 6-0 win.

After the series, Wichita State sits at 13-11 in American Athletic Conference play and 22-21 overall. With the loss on Saturday, UNT has a 17-7 record in the conference.

Game one

The action didn’t start until the bottom of the second when North Texas snatched the lead on a solo home run. In the third, two walks and a bunt loaded the bases, but the Mean Green only capitalized with one run, 2-0.

The starting pitcher for the Shockers, senior Lauren Howell, was relieved by sophomore Alex Aguilar to prevent further damage. She struck out the first batter to end the inning.

At the top of the fifth, Wichita State added to its lead with a two-out solo home run from junior Caroline Tallent, 2-1.

In the sixth inning, junior Krystin Nelson, graduate student CC Wong and senior Addison Barnard all hit singles to load the bases. A sac fly from sophomore Taylor Sedlacek tied the game, 2-2. Redshirt senior Bailey Urban then hit a single in the center to give the Shockers the lead, 3-2.

North Texas responded with a solo home run from Kailey Gamble to tie the game 3-3. Aguilar would hit her marks and strike out the next three hitters to send the game to an extra inning.

Junior Alison Cooper went in for Aguilar and sent the game into the ninth, where North Texas’ Molly Rainey hit a walk-off solo home run finished the game, 4-3.

Game two

Freshman Chloe Barber pitched a stellar game with 14 strikeouts and one run on three hits and no walks.

She had a perfect game going into the fifth, where North Texas’ Mikayla Smith hit a one-out solo home run, 1-0.

Wichita State managed nine hits, all singles. The Shockers loaded the bases in the first two innings but did not manage to score.

Game three

In the third game, Barber pitched a shutout, and three home runs from Sedlacek allowed Wichita State to run away with the win, 6-0.

Barber carried a no-hitter until the bottom of the fifth when back-to-back singles broke it.

The score remained blank until the third inning when three walks from Nelson, Wong and Barnard found the bases loaded. A 2-1 pitch allowed Nelson to score, and two pitches later, Sedlacek hit a homer and added three more runs to make it 4-0.

At the top of the seventh, RBI doubles from junior Caroline Tallent and Nelson secured the Shockers win.

Softball will be back in action from May 3 through May 5 as the team faces off against Memphis at Wilkins Stadium. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m.