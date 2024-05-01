Wichita community members share advice for queer students in the workplace

Gallery • 10 Photos Garima Thapa Six speakers at the LGBTQIA+ community panel on April 23. They talked about their expriences in professional setting as a queer person.

What does it mean to be an LGBTQ+ member in the professional world? What does it mean to advocate for yourself or others in the workplace? Experienced LGBTQ+ advocates were offered a platform to respond to these and many more questions revolving around ways of finding safety and support as a queer person in the workplace.

Wichita State’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) and the Shocker Career Accelerator facilitated a space for all of these hard-hitting questions by offering a platform to those who understand it best: a panel of six WSU alumni who are LGBTQ+ members and experienced advocates for sex and gender equity in the workplace.

When asked about navigating the workplace, panelists shared sentiments of caution and encouraged students to find accepting spaces.

Mikela Bonner, a registered nurse at WSU Student Health Services, suggested that finding a safe workspace early on can equip queer students for future scenarios.

“I think, as a young person navigating, a better idea is to try to find places that are open and accepting and lets you get your foot in the door,” Bonner said. “So if you go somewhere else, then you can say, ‘Hey, it doesn’t matter … here’s the evidence of what I have behind my name. Here’s what I can do.’”

Thea Howard, an executive director of the Coutts Museum of Art in El Dorado, Kansas, expanded on this view. Howard is a transgender woman and said she still faces obstacles at work.

“I have board members who knew me before I transitioned, and they still misgender me. And that’s heartbreaking,” Howard said. “The biggest help was meeting and finding the other allies on the board who are curious and who do understand so that it’s not me constantly trying to correct (and) trying to explain what happened.”

When asked by an audience member about how to deal with naivety and ignorance in the workplace, Zachary Parker, assistant director for LGBTQIA Programs and Services at the University of Missouri – Kansas City, took to the mic with an action plan.

“For me, when I look at a workplace like that, I think I have two options. The first is to stay and to fight. To dig in my heels and say, ‘No, I’m going to make this place better,” Parker said. “Maybe not for me, maybe I’m not the one who gets to enjoy the bounty of that work, but … you get to make that better for someone else.

“The other option is to say, that’s great. I’m glad this store is doing great. I’m glad that you’re great. But I’m gonna go take myself elsewhere … because I respect myself too much to be disrespected by someone.”

Alexis Golden, an advocate supervisor at Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sedgwick County, emphasized the importance of discerning when a situation’s costs outweigh its potential benefits.

“It’s not my job to educate people at the cost of financial health,” Golden said. “Recognizing when it is too much for you and putting yourself first is the best way you can advocate for yourself … It’s okay to find a space that’s better for you.”

Liz Wine, a licensed specialist clinical social worker and registered play therapist supervisor, urged audience members to lean on their support system in times of need, both in and out of the workplace.

“(Make sure that you’re) having time for yourself to remember the things you are passionate about, the things that you love, and making sure you’re spending time with people that care about you and support you,” Wine said.

Throughout the discussion, the six panelists continually reminded queer students to put safety and support as their main priority.

As the Q&A wrapped up, the panel host, Aaron Evans, concluded the discussion with one last word of advice.

“Don’t just focus on your workplaces — focus on your communities, too,” Aaron said. “That’s where a lot of that support and reinforcement can come in the workplace when you’re helping those around you.”