Women’s basketball adds senior transfer guard Kaysia Woods

(Photo courtesy of Xavier University Athletics)

Wichita State women’s basketball added another transfer player on Thursday when senior guard Kaysia Woods committed to the Shockers for her final year of eligibility.

Woods spent three seasons in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Xavier University, where she became a regular starter last season.

In an injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign, she averaged 23.7 minutes and 7.5 points on 35% shooting from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

Woods is not a distributor with only one assist per game, but she significantly cut down on her turnovers, going from 41 in 2022-23 to 14 in 2023-24.

“Kaysia Woods brings an elite shooting ability and an exceptional basketball IQ to our team,” Wichita State head coach Terry Nooner said in a press release. “With her versatility and competitive spirit, she elevates our perimeter size and adds depth to our forward position.”

Woods is the fourth transfer acquisition during the offseason signing period for the Shockers, joining senior Taylor Jameson and sophomores Jasmine Peaks and Maimouna Sissoko.