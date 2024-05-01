Baseball pitches worst game in over 20 years in 15-run loss at No. 14 Oklahoma State

For the first time since the 2001 season, Wichita State baseball allowed more than 20 runs during its road loss on Tuesday against No. 14 ranked Oklahoma State University, 21-6, with the game being decided in the seventh inning by run rule.

The last time the Shockers gave up more than 20 runs was on April 14, 2001, in a 23-7 loss against Indiana State University. The last time Wichita State lost by 15 runs was on April 6, 2018, against Tulane University, 19-4.

The Shockers’ record dropped to 22-24 overall after the blowout loss. The No. 14-ranked Cowboys’ record improved to 30-14 overall.

Oklahoma State came out swinging, piling on 11 of its 21 runs in the first inning. Wichita State could not find an answer and went hitless through the first three innings, leaving three base runners stranded.

After the Cowboys managed two runs in the second inning and three more in the third, the Shockers found life in the fourth as junior Derek Williams sent a solo shot over the left-field fence to make the score 15-1.

Momentum rolled into the fifth inning for Wichita State as redshirt junior Jordan Rogers hit an RBI double, senior Dayvin Johnson crossed home after a Williams sacrifice fly-out and freshman Kam Durnin hit a two-RBI home run, making the score 15-5.

Oklahoma State brought its lead back to 15 runs in its half of the fifth inning, sending two home runs over the fence to make it 20-5.

The Cowboys scored another run in the sixth, and Durnin hit an RBI double in the seventh to decide the final score.

Sophomore Daniel Zang earned his fourth loss of the season on the mound, giving up six runs in ⅓-innings pitched. All five Shocker pitchers gave up a run during the game.

Durnin and Williams each hit 2-for-3, and Rogers hit 1-for-3 with his RBI double. Durnin nabbed three RBIs on a double and a home run, and Williams added two RBIs and a home run to his season totals.

Wichita State baseball will play the second out of a five-game road trip on Wednesday as it travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to play against the University of Kansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.