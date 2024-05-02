Road struggles continue for Wichita State baseball in 10th consecutive away loss against Kansas

On Wednesday, Wichita State’s baseball team traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, and met a flock of Jayhawks during an 8-1 loss against the University of Kansas. The loss against the Jayhawks is the 10th straight loss on the road for the Shockers this season.

Wichita State dropped to 22-25 overall and 5-13 away from home. Kansas’ record improved to 26-15 overall.

In the first inning, junior Derek Williams managed a two-out double but freshman Kam Durnin grounded out to third to retire the side. The Shockers wouldn’t find a hit in innings two, three, four and five.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when the Jayhawks took a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Wichita State made its second hit of the game as freshman Camden Johnson hit a lead-off single, followed by three straight outs.

Kansas scored another run in its half of the sixth inning to make the score 4-0. In the seventh inning, the Shockers went 1-2-3 and the Jayhawks tacked on its last four runs with the help of a three-RBI home run by redshirt junior Collier Cranford.

The teams failed to record a hit in the eighth inning and during the ninth, Wichita State scored its only run to decide the final score. Redshirt junior Jordan Rogers led off the ninth inning with a triple to left field, and senior Dayvin Johnson drove in Rogers on a sacrifice flyout.

Sophomore Caleb Anderson earned his fourth loss on the mound this season, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out one batter in 1 ⅓-innings pitched.

The Shockers hit 3-for-29, an average of .103 against Kansas, a season-low in hits.

Wichita State baseball will round out its five-game road trip with a series over the weekend at the University of Texas at San Antonio. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.