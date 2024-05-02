Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Track and Field sees weekend successes at Drake and Kansas State meets

Taliyah Winn, Assistant News EditorMay 2, 2024
Tess+Roman+warms+up+for+hurdles+before+the+race+starts+at+the+Shocker+Spring+Invitational.+Roman+ran+the+100-meter+hurdles+in+15.53+seconds+for+Wichita+State.
Garima Thapa
Tess Roman warms up for hurdles before the race starts at the Shocker Spring Invitational. Roman ran the 100-meter hurdles in 15.53 seconds for Wichita State.

Nearing the end of their season, the Shockers set season-bests with multiple wins at the Ward Haylett Invitational at Kansas State University and season-bests at the Drake Relays.

Drake

On Thursday, four Wichita State runners traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, and returned with four season-bests. 

In the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, juniors Jenna Muma and Miranda Dick placed 21st at 10:53:25 and 22nd at 10:53:33, respectively. 

Junior Lucy Ndungu placed 21st in the women’s 5000-meter race with a time of 16:29.17. In the men’s 5000-meter, Adam Rzentkowski got 14th at 14:31.75.

Ward Haylett Invitational (KSU)

In a two-day tournament, Shockers at the Ward Haylett Invitational won multiple categories. 

Freshman Josh Parrish won the men’s long jump with a height of 7.58m/24’8.5″. In the women’s pole vault, sophomore Arantxa Cortez got second at 3.91m, qualifying for the U23 South American Championships. 

Junior Chidera Okoro won the triple jump with a height of 12.39m/40’7.75″, a personal best; she also won the long jump with a distance of 5.88m/19’3.5″.

Shockers Open, the senior day meet, is May 3 in Cessna Stadium; it will be the last home meet of the season. The team will then go to San Antonio, Texas, for the AAC Outdoor Championships from May 10-12.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Taliyah Winn
Taliyah Winn, Assistant News Editor
Taliyah Winn is the assistant news editor for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore at WSU, double majoring in political science and journalism. In her spare time, Winn relaxes by drawing, weightlifting, and crocheting - usually while listening to music, YouTube videos, or Dungeons & Dragons podcasts. Winn uses she/her pronouns.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photographer
Garima Thapa is a second-year photographer for The Sunflower.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *