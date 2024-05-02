Track and Field sees weekend successes at Drake and Kansas State meets

Nearing the end of their season, the Shockers set season-bests with multiple wins at the Ward Haylett Invitational at Kansas State University and season-bests at the Drake Relays.

Drake

On Thursday, four Wichita State runners traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, and returned with four season-bests.

In the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, juniors Jenna Muma and Miranda Dick placed 21st at 10:53:25 and 22nd at 10:53:33, respectively.

Junior Lucy Ndungu placed 21st in the women’s 5000-meter race with a time of 16:29.17. In the men’s 5000-meter, Adam Rzentkowski got 14th at 14:31.75.

Ward Haylett Invitational (KSU)

In a two-day tournament, Shockers at the Ward Haylett Invitational won multiple categories.

Freshman Josh Parrish won the men’s long jump with a height of 7.58m/24’8.5″. In the women’s pole vault, sophomore Arantxa Cortez got second at 3.91m, qualifying for the U23 South American Championships.

Junior Chidera Okoro won the triple jump with a height of 12.39m/40’7.75″, a personal best; she also won the long jump with a distance of 5.88m/19’3.5″.

Shockers Open, the senior day meet, is May 3 in Cessna Stadium; it will be the last home meet of the season. The team will then go to San Antonio, Texas, for the AAC Outdoor Championships from May 10-12.