Baseball outruns Roadrunners in series win at UTSA, snaps road losing streak

Over the weekend, Wichita State’s baseball team outscored the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), 24-12, in a 2-1 series win against the Roadrunners, rounding out its five-game road trip. The series win ends an 11-game losing streak on the road for the Shockers.

Wichita State’s record improved to 24-26 overall and 10-11 in the American Athletic Conference. UTSA’s conference record dropped to 13-8 in the AAC.

Game one

The Shockers lost on Friday, 6-5, its 11th consecutive loss on the road.

Wichita State opened up a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but the Roadrunners scored one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. In the seventh, freshman Lane Haworth hit a solo home run and junior Derek Williams hit an RBI double, tying the game at three.

UTSA scored three more runs in their half of the seventh inning to take a 6-3 advantage. Williams and Haworth hit solo home runs in the ninth to decide the final score. Haworth hit 3-for-5 with two home runs during the game, and junior Hunter Holmes was tagged with the loss on the mound after giving up three runs in ⅔-innings pitched.

Game two

A threat of inclement weather moved games two and three to a doubleheader on Saturday. The Shockers won the doubleheader’s first game, 11-2, for their first road win since March 24.

After a 1-1 tie in the second inning, Wichita State poured on three runs in the third, 4-1. The Roadrunners scored their final run of the game in their half of the third, 4-2. In the sixth, the Shockers took a 7-2 lead after RBI singles by redshirt junior Jordan Rogers, Williams and Haworth.

Wichita State scored another run in the seventh inning. In the ninth, freshman Kam Durnin hit a leadoff home run, Haworth hit an RBI triple, and Rogers hit an RBI single to run away with the win. Senior Caden Favors earned his seventh win on the mound and pitched a complete game, his second of the season.

Game three

In game two of the doubleheader and the series rubber match, the Shockers came from behind to win 8-4.

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning, Wichita State rallied for seven runs, capped off with a grand slam by junior Josh Livingston. The Shockers scored one more run in the eighth, and UTSA scored two more in the ninth.

Redshirt junior Ryan Callahan and freshman Camden Johnson each hit 3-for-4. Freshman Tyler Dobbs earned his sixth win on the mound, giving up no runs in two innings and striking out two batters.

Wichita State baseball will play its last series at Eck Stadium this season from Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12, against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.