Shocker Rowing takes gold in seven events at Plains Regional Regatta

Jacinda Hall, Podcast EditorMay 12, 2024
Taylor+Spinelli+rows+with+her+teammates+in+the+Plains+Regional+Regatta+on+April+23+at+Boats+and+Bikes+on+River+Vista.
Madeline Bell
Taylor Spinelli rows with her teammates in the Plains Regional Regatta on April 23 at Boats and Bikes on River Vista.

Shocker Rowing had their main home event of the season and took first place in seven events. The Plains Regional Regatta was hosted in Wichita on Sunday, May 5.

Wichita State took first place in:

  • Women’s 1x final with a time of 7:43.890 
  • Women’s Novice 4+ with times of 7:35.926 (Heat 1) and 8:00.269 (Heat 2)
  •  Men’s Novice 4+ with times of 7:03.199 (Heat 1) and 6:40.383 (Heat 2)
  • Men’s Varsity 4+ with a time of 6:43.097
  • Men’s Novice 8+ with a time of 6:12.643
  •  Women’s Varsity 8+ at 6:27.886. 

The crew also took first, second and third places in the Women’s 2x with times of 8:07.749 (Heat 1, first place), 7:59.180 (Heat 2, second place) and 8:23.803 (Heat 2, third place). 

The crew took second and third in Men’s 2x with times of 7:04.679 (Heat 1, second place), 07:34.344 (Heat 1, third place) and 7:35.834 (Heat 2, second place). 

Shocker Rowing also took second place in Women’s Varsity 4+ with times of 7:40.805 (Heat 1) and 7:10.106 (Heat 2) and second place in Men’s 1x with times of 8:37.529 (Heat 1) and 7:51.744 (Heat 2). 

The team also took second and fourth in the 11GF Men’s 2x with times of 6:42.447 and 7:45.968. 

The team will close out the season in the ARCA Championship Regatta in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, from May 17-19.

About the Contributors
Jacinda Hall
Jacinda Hall, Podcast Editor
Jacinda Hall is the podcast editor for The Sunflower. Hall is a junior majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and minoring in English literature. Her favorite quote is by Kurt Cobain: “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.” In her free time, Hall likes to go to the gym, crochet and make fancy beverages. Hall's pronouns are she/her.
Madeline Bell
Madeline Bell, Former photographer
Bell was a photographer for The Sunflower. Bell absolutely loves slasher films; she says the more blood, the better. A goal of hers is to travel and never stay idle. Bell uses she/her pronouns.

