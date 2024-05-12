Shocker Rowing takes gold in seven events at Plains Regional Regatta

Madeline Bell Taylor Spinelli rows with her teammates in the Plains Regional Regatta on April 23 at Boats and Bikes on River Vista.

Shocker Rowing had their main home event of the season and took first place in seven events. The Plains Regional Regatta was hosted in Wichita on Sunday, May 5.

Wichita State took first place in:

Women’s 1x final with a time of 7:43.890

Women’s Novice 4+ with times of 7:35.926 (Heat 1) and 8:00.269 (Heat 2)

Men’s Novice 4+ with times of 7:03.199 (Heat 1) and 6:40.383 (Heat 2)

Men’s Varsity 4+ with a time of 6:43.097

Men’s Novice 8+ with a time of 6:12.643

Women’s Varsity 8+ at 6:27.886.

The crew also took first, second and third places in the Women’s 2x with times of 8:07.749 (Heat 1, first place), 7:59.180 (Heat 2, second place) and 8:23.803 (Heat 2, third place).

The crew took second and third in Men’s 2x with times of 7:04.679 (Heat 1, second place), 07:34.344 (Heat 1, third place) and 7:35.834 (Heat 2, second place).

Shocker Rowing also took second place in Women’s Varsity 4+ with times of 7:40.805 (Heat 1) and 7:10.106 (Heat 2) and second place in Men’s 1x with times of 8:37.529 (Heat 1) and 7:51.744 (Heat 2).

The team also took second and fourth in the 11GF Men’s 2x with times of 6:42.447 and 7:45.968.

The team will close out the season in the ARCA Championship Regatta in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, from May 17-19.