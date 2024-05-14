Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Spring Graduation 2024

Kristy Mace, Allison Campbell, and Taliyah WinnMay 14, 2024
Gallery51 Photos
Kristy Mace
A graduate smiles while listening to the opening remarks on May 11. Wichita State hosted three commencement ceremonies throughout the day.
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is one of the news editors for The Sunflower. Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.
Taliyah Winn
Taliyah Winn, Assistant News Editor
Taliyah Winn is the assistant news editor for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore at WSU, double majoring in political science and journalism. In her spare time, Winn relaxes by drawing, weightlifting, and crocheting - usually while listening to music, YouTube videos, or Dungeons & Dragons podcasts. Winn uses she/her pronouns.

