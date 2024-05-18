Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

‘If you like freedom’: Wichita State alum and former employee runs for Congress

Ainsley Smyth, ReporterMay 18, 2024
Photo courtesy of Esau Freeman

With tattoos from his knuckles to his neck, Esau Freeman doesn’t look like your typical politician, although he may dress the part.

Freeman is running as a Democrat for the United States House of Representatives in Kansas’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Sedgwick County. 

His opponent is incumbent Ron Estes, a Republican who has been in his role since 2017. 

Freeman’s campaign platform includes protecting abortion access, preserving the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, marijuana legalization, gun violence prevention and “fair taxation.” 

Freeman’s never been in federal office, although he has run once before, but he said he has a long history of standing up for what he thinks is right.

“I’ve just always been that person that speaks up,” he said. “I like to be involved in things. I like helping. And for me, that’s kind of just the wind beneath my wings; that you know you’re doing something good in society.”

Freeman studied art education, then studio art at Wichita State, but said he never had a clear direction for his career until he got involved in advocacy. 

After working several different jobs, Freeman became a maintenance painter at the WSU. He said he noticed a gap in leadership in the union that represents the maintenance employees, so he stepped up. 

Since then, he’s also advocated for legalized marijuana, and he co-founded Kansas for Change, a nonprofit working for reform of cannabis laws in Kansas. 

This advocacy led him to run for the U.S. Senate in 2012. He said he got inspired to run after his mother passed away from leukemia after taking Humira for arthritis. 

Studies suggest either rheumatoid arthritis or drugs used to treat it, like Humira, may increase the risk of certain cancers. Cannabis, meanwhile, may help to treat arthritis and other conditions that cause chronic pain, reducing the need for such medications. 

“What really struck me was because of the laws, she always thought marijuana was this terrible, terrible thing,” Freeman said. “And so she wouldn’t ever take it for her arthritis and different stuff like that. That just kind of set me on this course of (thinking), ‘Somebody’s got to start speaking up for things that people really care about.’”

And Freeman said he knew that was a change that needed to happen on the federal level. But he lost the senate race to Robert Tillman. 

“It was a test the waters, get your message out kind of thing,” Freeman said.

Since then, he’s continued to be involved with the Sedgwick County Democratic Party, serving as treasurer and vice chair, and as a delegate to the Kansas Democratic Party. He also works as a business representative for the Service Workers International Union.

He described his current work for the union as “sitting in the principal’s office” to help mediate between businesses and their workers. 

“Which is a very comfortable place for me, because I spent most of my childhood in either the principal’s office or in- school suspension,” Freeman said. 

Despite being passionate about the work he’s doing now, Freeman has congress in his sights again, still hoping to help legalize marijuana at the federal level. He said what he wants people to know most about him as a candidate is that he places a lot of value in personal freedom, whether it’s reproductive access, marijuana or gun rights. 

“If you want freedom, vote for Freeman,” he said.

Here’s what Freeman had to say about these issues:

Health care

“On the federal level, I think the most important thing for us to do is to protect the (Affordable Care Act) or Obamacare because that has helped millions of Americans to get health care,” Freeman said. 

Gun violence prevention

“I support Ethan’s Law; I support making sure that your guns are locked up when they’re not in use,” Freeman said. “I’m a Democrat and a gun owner. I’ve got several guns (and) they’re locked up in a safe.” 

Mental health

“What I do want to do is take away the stigma from mental health. When we know of people who may have these issues, we have an obligation as neighbors, friends and family members to have a conversation with that person and first see where they’re at and, if you know that there’s somebody that has means that’s talking about committing these types of acts, we need to involve community services.”

Taxes

Freeman said he supports keeping taxes low for the middle and lower class, but would support closing tax loopholes for the extremely wealthy and large businesses. 

“I know that we can’t just tax the billionaires and fix the problem, but I think that’s a good place to start,” Freeman said. “We need to make sure (companies) don’t have all these tax loopholes that make you and I foot the burden.” 

Abortion

“The voices in Kansas that I’ve heard over the past few years support women’s access to reproductive health care of their choosing, and so I don’t understand why (Estes) is still pushing the boulder up the hill to oppose it,” Freeman said. “I think that there’s been a lot of manipulation of people’s fears and misunderstandings.” 

Israel/Palestine conflict and SGA ceasefire resolution

Freeman said he thinks there needs to be a middle ground in dealing with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. 

He also said he supported WSU’s Student Government Association’s resolution that urged the university and Kansas legislature to support a ceasefire.

“Picking sides isn’t gonna stop the conflict, but we need to call for a ceasefire,” Freeman said. “I appreciate what my alma mater has done. I’m very disappointed about the free speech issues that are happening around the United States on college campuses.” 

About the Contributor
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, Reporter
Ainsley Smyth is a second-year reporter for The Sunflower. Smyth is a sophomore communications major with an emphasis in journalism and media productions. Her dream job is to travel back in time 30 years and then be a reporter for Rolling Stone. Smyth uses she/her pronouns.

