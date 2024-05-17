Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Fighting at Koch Arena garners police presence

Allison Campbell, Editor in ChiefMay 17, 2024
University police vehicles parked outside of the campus police department. (File photo)

One person has reportedly suffered a minor injury after fighting broke out outside of Charles Koch Arena during the Wichita Heights High School graduation ceremony Friday night. 

The reports of violence drew a “massive” police presence — at least three vehicles — as officers blocked off the northbound lane of Hillside at the 17th Street North intersection. The intersection has since been reopened, and the area has been cleared.

According to KWCH, the Wichita school district confirmed that no graduates were part of the violence that erupted outside the arena. Students were held inside for their safety, with many reportedly unaware that a fight had occurred.

This is part of a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

