Wichita State’s public affairs program ranked nationally

The public affairs program at Wichita State has been ranked close to the top third of all similar graduate school programs in the United States for the 2024-2025 academic year by the U.S. News & World Report. The program, the Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs, was placed in 99th, moving up from the previous 118th position.

“This kind of acknowledgment is really a testament to the dedication of our faculty and students,” David Guo, interim director of the Hugo Wall School and Regents Distinguished Professor of Public Finance, said.

Next year, Stephanie Newbold from Rutgers University will take over the director position for the Hugo Wall School.

“She’s (Stephanie) is a dynamic person, and I wouldn’t be very surprised if the ranking doesn’t keep going up,” Mark Glaser, a professor at the Hugo Wall School, said.

The Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs offers a master’s in public administration, as well as certificates in nonprofit management, economic development, public finance, and city and county management. According to its website, the Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs emphasizes hands-on learning to build analytic and critical thinking skills, as well as building partnerships with public and nonprofit organizations.

The public finance and budgeting specialty has been ranked 27th, tying with the University of Central Florida and the University of Michigan. This is the first time the specialties have appeared in rankings, according to David Guo.

The program overall is ranked second in Kansas, after the University of Kansas, and 18th in the Midwest.

“Stephanie Newbold and I both think that the Wichita State Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs has a great potential to grow,” Guo said.