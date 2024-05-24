Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State’s public affairs program ranked nationally

Maleah Evans, ReporterMay 24, 2024
The+Hugo+Wall+School+of+Public+Affairs+is+located+on+the+second+floor+of+Lindquist+Hall.+The+school+of+study+was+recently+ranked+as+the+second+best+school+of+public+affairs+in+the+state+and+99th+in+the+nation.
Allison Campbell
The Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs is located on the second floor of Lindquist Hall. The school of study was recently ranked as the second best school of public affairs in the state and 99th in the nation.

The public affairs program at Wichita State has been ranked close to the top third of all similar graduate school programs in the United States for the 2024-2025 academic year by the U.S. News & World Report. The program, the Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs, was placed in 99th, moving up from the previous 118th position. 

“This kind of acknowledgment is really a testament to the dedication of our faculty and students,” David Guo, interim director of the Hugo Wall School and Regents Distinguished Professor of Public Finance, said. 

Next year, Stephanie Newbold from Rutgers University will take over the director position for the Hugo Wall School. 

“She’s (Stephanie) is a dynamic person, and I wouldn’t be very surprised if the ranking doesn’t keep going up,” Mark Glaser, a professor at the Hugo Wall School, said. 

The Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs offers a master’s in public administration, as well as certificates in nonprofit management, economic development, public finance, and city and county management. According to its website, the Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs emphasizes hands-on learning to build analytic and critical thinking skills, as well as building partnerships with public and nonprofit organizations. 

The public finance and budgeting specialty has been ranked 27th, tying with the University of Central Florida and the University of Michigan. This is the first time the specialties have appeared in rankings, according to David Guo.

The program overall is ranked second in Kansas, after the University of Kansas, and 18th in the Midwest. 

“Stephanie Newbold and I both think that the Wichita State Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs has a great potential to grow,” Guo said. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Maleah Evans
Maleah Evans, Reporter
Maleah Evans is a second-year reporter for The Sunflower. They previously worked as a copy editor. Evans is a sophomore, majoring in history with a minor in anthropology. They plan to pursue a career as a museum curator.
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is one of the news editors for The Sunflower. Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *