Wichita State ranked second for industry funded engineering and research and development

Earlier this year, Wichita State University moved up to second place on the national list of industry-funded engineering and research and development (R&D) according to data released by the National Science Foundation’s higher education research and development survey. The funding primarily comes from projects done at NIAR and the Innovation Campus.

The data ranks universities all over the United States in various categories, which includes R&D spending broken down by its funding source and subfield.

For 2022, the R&D expenses for Wichita State were reported to be $261 million, which is up from $192 in 2021. Industry-funded R&D expenses from outside donors to Wichita State came out to $116.3 million, increasing from $86 million in 2021.

On the list of top universities in total engineering and research and development, Wichita State rose seven places to 13th. For the 2022 fiscal year, the university reported engineering R&D expenses of $226 million, compared to $157 million in 2021 and $134 million in 2020.

The university ranks third in all funds for aerospace engineering R&D with a total of $219.7 million in expenses.

These rankings place Wichita State among other engineering universities like John Hopkins, Notre Dame, Stanford, and MIT. The university only expects to climb the ranks, and the numbers from 2023 will be published later this year.