Regent Cynthia Lane to resign, begin new role in office of literacy

Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) member Cynthia Lane, who spoke to 2024 graduates at commencement and led them through a rendition of “If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands,” will resign from her role as regent on June 24, according to a KBOR press release. Lane will be returning to her roots in childhood and special education through a new initiative launched by Gov. Laura Kelly to supplement Kansas students’ literacy proficiency.

In late April, Kelly signed “The Blueprint for Literacy” into law with the hope of equipping Kansas teachers with evidence-based reading strategies to enhance literacy proficiency throughout the state. The initiative will supply teachers with the newest reading techniques and teaching approaches while providing a designated space for the advancement of the science of reading.

Lane, who has more than 40 years of experience in various roles within Kansas school systems, was recently appointed as the literacy education director for the blueprint and will be responsible for helping “State Board and Department of Education, policy makers, teachers and administrators … reach and exceed proficiency” in reading.

“I am honored to serve as the director of the Kansas Blueprint for Literacy,” Lane said in the press release. “Learning to read and write well is fundamental to life’s success. The blueprint provides a clearly marked path with practical steps to ensure our teachers have the tools and training needed to provide high-quality, evidence-based instruction.”

Lane will begin her new role as director following her resignation from KBOR and is expected to still work closely with the regents in implementing the blueprint. Remaining regents will be tasked with finding someone to fill the vacancy left by Lane.