Wichita State selected 2024 AAC volleyball tournament host; conference schedule released

Full conference schedule: Wednesday, Sept. 25 @ Memphis Friday, Sept. 27 vs Temple Friday, Oct. 4 @ UAB Sunday, Oct. 6 vs Rice Friday, Oct. 11 vs South Florida Sunday, Oct. 13 vs Florida Atlantic Friday, Oct. 18 @ Charlotte Sunday, Oct. 20 @ East Carolina Friday, Oct. 25 vs Memphis Sunday, Oct. 27 vs UAB Friday, Nov. 1 @ Tulsa Sunday, Nov. 3 vs Tulsa Friday, Nov. 8 @ Rice Sunday, Nov. 10 @ Tulane Friday, Nov. 15 @ North Texas Sunday, Nov. 17 vs UTSA

Charles Koch Arena will host the 2024 American Athletic Conference volleyball tournament from November 22-24.

It is the first postseason volleyball tournament for the AAC since the 2020 season. For the past three years, the regular season champion has received the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA tournament. For the 2024 season, the AAC tournament champion will qualify for the national tournament.

The Shockers earned the right to host in 2024 by finishing second in the 2023 regular season standings. 2023 conference winner Southern Methodist University (SMU) has departed for the Atlantic Coast Conference for the upcoming season.

Despite missing out on an NCAA bid, Wichita State capped off its season last year by winning the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) tournament, the program’s first national postseason tournament championship.

Along with the AAC tournament announcement, Wichita State volleyball also released its full 16-game 2024 conference schedule on Friday afternoon. The Shockers will kick off their conference slate on Sept. 25 at Memphis and conclude on Nov. 17 at home against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).