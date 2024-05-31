Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State selected 2024 AAC volleyball tournament host; conference schedule released

Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports EditorMay 31, 2024
Brylee+Kelly+sets+up+for+the+kill+against+Arkansas+State+on+Nov.+30.+Following+the+win+against+Arkansas+State%2C+the+Shockers+moved+on+to+face+Tulsa+on+Dec.+1.
Kristy Mace
Brylee Kelly sets up for the kill against Arkansas State on Nov. 30. Following the win against Arkansas State, the Shockers moved on to face Tulsa on Dec. 1.

Full conference schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 25 @ Memphis

Friday, Sept. 27 vs Temple

Friday, Oct. 4 @ UAB

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs Rice

Friday, Oct. 11 vs South Florida

Sunday, Oct. 13 vs Florida Atlantic

Friday, Oct. 18 @ Charlotte

Sunday, Oct. 20 @ East Carolina

Friday, Oct. 25 vs Memphis

Sunday, Oct. 27 vs UAB

Friday, Nov. 1 @ Tulsa

Sunday, Nov. 3 vs Tulsa

Friday, Nov. 8 @ Rice

Sunday, Nov. 10 @ Tulane

Friday, Nov. 15 @ North Texas

Sunday, Nov. 17 vs UTSA

Charles Koch Arena will host the 2024 American Athletic Conference volleyball tournament from November 22-24.

It is the first postseason volleyball tournament for the AAC since the 2020 season. For the past three years, the regular season champion has received the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA tournament. For the 2024 season, the AAC tournament champion will qualify for the national tournament.

The Shockers earned the right to host in 2024 by finishing second in the 2023 regular season standings. 2023 conference winner Southern Methodist University (SMU) has departed for the Atlantic Coast Conference for the upcoming season.

Despite missing out on an NCAA bid, Wichita State capped off its season last year by winning the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) tournament, the program’s first national postseason tournament championship.

Along with the AAC tournament announcement, Wichita State volleyball also released its full 16-game 2024 conference schedule on Friday afternoon. The Shockers will kick off their conference slate on Sept. 25 at Memphis and conclude on Nov. 17 at home against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Jacob Unruh
Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports Editor
Jacob Unruh is the assistant sports editor for The Sunflower. He is a junior at Wichita State, majoring in journalism and minoring in political science. This is Unruh's first year on staff. He goes by he/him pronouns.
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *