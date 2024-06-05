Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Shocker Rowing makes waves; team improves times at ACRA National Championship Regatta

Loren Amelunke, ReporterJune 5, 2024
The+Wichita+State+womens+rowing+team+puts+their+boat+in+the+water+during+the+Plains+Regional+Regatta+on+April+23+at+Boats+and+Bikes+on+River+Vista.+The+womens+rowing+team+placed+first+in+the+3b+Womens+Novice+8%2B+Heat+2.
Madeline Bell
The Wichita State women’s rowing team puts their boat in the water during the Plains Regional Regatta on April 23 at Boats and Bikes on River Vista. The women’s rowing team placed first in the 3b Women’s Novice 8+ Heat 2.

Wichita State’s rowing team spent its entire season preparing for one big event: the ACRA National Championship Regatta. The team raced against more than 70 other college teams on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tennessee in a three-day event that began on May 17.

Shocker Rowing head coach Calvin Cupp said the team “set the tone for the season” from the beginning, improving their times throughout the year in the leadup to the championship regatta.

On Friday, the opening day, the team placed fourth in the Men’s Varsity 4+ Repechage 2 and in the Women’s Varsity 8+ Repechage 1.

On Saturday, Andrew Bobbitt took first in the Mens 1x D final with a time of 9.25.168.

The same day, the team took first in the Womens Novice 4+D final and second in the Womens 2x C final and Womens 2- C final.

On Sunday, the team took third in the Men’s Varsity 4+ C final and Women’s Varsity 8+ C final.

Freshman Makenzie Amphone was named to the freshmen All-American team by the American Collegiate Rowing Association after the tournament. Cupp won the plains region women’s coach of the year. Bailey Wise, Taylor Spinelli, Maureen Wetta and Tony Le were named to the all-region women’s team and Gonzalo Campos made the all-region men’s team.

With the completion of the ARCA regatta, Wichita State’s rowing season reached its conclusion.

Loren Amelunke
Loren Amelunke, Reporter
Loren Amelunke is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. She is a sophomore at Wichita State, currently pursuing a psychology major. She loves to write poetry and hopes to publish a poetry book in the near future.
Madeline Bell
Madeline Bell, Former photographer
Bell was a photographer for The Sunflower. Bell absolutely loves slasher films; she says the more blood, the better. A goal of hers is to travel and never stay idle. Bell uses she/her pronouns.

