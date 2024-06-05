Shocker Rowing makes waves; team improves times at ACRA National Championship Regatta

Wichita State’s rowing team spent its entire season preparing for one big event: the ACRA National Championship Regatta. The team raced against more than 70 other college teams on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tennessee in a three-day event that began on May 17.

Shocker Rowing head coach Calvin Cupp said the team “set the tone for the season” from the beginning, improving their times throughout the year in the leadup to the championship regatta.

On Friday, the opening day, the team placed fourth in the Men’s Varsity 4+ Repechage 2 and in the Women’s Varsity 8+ Repechage 1.

On Saturday, Andrew Bobbitt took first in the Mens 1x D final with a time of 9.25.168.

The same day, the team took first in the Womens Novice 4+D final and second in the Womens 2x C final and Womens 2- C final.

On Sunday, the team took third in the Men’s Varsity 4+ C final and Women’s Varsity 8+ C final.

Freshman Makenzie Amphone was named to the freshmen All-American team by the American Collegiate Rowing Association after the tournament. Cupp won the plains region women’s coach of the year. Bailey Wise, Taylor Spinelli, Maureen Wetta and Tony Le were named to the all-region women’s team and Gonzalo Campos made the all-region men’s team.

With the completion of the ARCA regatta, Wichita State’s rowing season reached its conclusion.