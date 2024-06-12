Wichita State website down, online resources temporarily unavailable

Allison Campbell A screenshot of the Wichita State University website home page during the network connectivity issues on Wednesday, June 12.

The Wichita State University website became inaccessible around 2 p.m. as a result of unspecified network issues. The error renders students, faculty and staff unable to access information and resources about the university. Additionally, the myWSU portal, which is used to enroll in classes, pay tuition and access dozens of other university resources, is also unavailable.

According to a text alert sent by the university and Lainie Mazzullo-Hart, the university’s director of communications, “WSU is having technical issues and will restore internet service as soon as possible. Additional information will be shared as it’s available.”

This is part of a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.