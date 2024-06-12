Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State website back up after online resources temporarily unavailable

Allison Campbell, Editor in ChiefJune 12, 2024
A+screenshot+of+the+Wichita+State+University+website+home+page+during+the+network+connectivity+issues+on+Wednesday%2C+June+12.+Screenshot+courtesy+of+wichita.edu.
A screenshot of the Wichita State University website home page during the network connectivity issues on Wednesday, June 12. Screenshot courtesy of wichita.edu.

After unspecified network issues Wednesday afternoon resulted in the Wichita State University website and campus Wi-Fi becoming inaccessible, most services have been restored with the exception of campus Wi-Fi. The error rendered students, faculty and staff unable to access information and resources about the university. 

The university posted updates regarding the internet and system status Wednesday evening. Screenshot courtesy of Wichita State University.

According to a text alert sent Wednesday afternoon by the university and Lainie Mazzullo-Hart, the university’s director of communications, “WSU is having technical issues and will restore internet service as soon as possible. Additional information will be shared as it’s available.”

Around 9:30 Wednesday evening, the university published an update on its Instagram story and X account that said WSU is still attempting to “restore connectivity,” estimating that all systems should be back online by Thursday morning or early afternoon. The posts encouraged employees to continue working as normal.

As of Thursday morning, the wichita.edu website, Blackboard, WSU email and other systems that are not hosted on campus are operational. Additionally, the myWSU portal, which is used to enroll in classes, pay tuition and access dozens of other university resources allows users to log in, but most features are still inaccessible.

 

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information regarding the network and connectivity issues.

Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor in Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor in chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

  • J

    JessyJun 13, 2024 at 10:06 am

    looks as though mywsu portal is down with most functionality being inaccessible.

