Two former Shocker baseball players return to Tyler Field after a year away

After a year in the transfer portal, two former Wichita State pitchers announced their return to Tyler Field this week.

Grant Adler announced on June 13 that he would be returning to Wichita State for his final year of eligibility after spending the 2024 season at the University of Kansas.

The right-hand pitcher had a 5-4 record with the Shockers during the 2023 season and was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Newcomer Pitcher of the Year. Adler’s best performance with the Shockers was in a complete game shutout against East Carolina.

Adler was named AAC Pitcher of the Week twice in the 2023 season, once in Feb. and again in April.

Before transferring to KU, Adler logged 77.2 innings with the Shockers and finished the season with 75 strikeouts against 23 walks.

During his season at KU, Adler logged 7.5 innings with the Jayhawks as an injury kept him from appearing in a game after March 2.

Adler’s cousin, Nate Adler, was a pitcher for the Shockers during the 2023 baseball season and graduated from Wichita State in May 2024.

Adler isn’t the only returning Shocker, as Jace Miner announced on June 14 that he will be returning to Wichita State after spending the 2024 season at the University of Oklahoma.

While at Wichita State, the left-hand pitcher was named Second-team All-American Athletic Conference during the 2023 season. Miner also led the Shockers in a 2.05 ERA in 24 appearances.