REVIEW: If you’re looking for something cool this summer, visit R Coffeehouse

Riverside Reviews: Riverside is a neighborhood about five miles away from Wichita State University, and it is known for its old architecture, cafes, restaurants, parks and more. It’s full of hidden gems perfect for college students, especially students who aren’t from the Wichita area, to explore and learn about. Because of this, I decided to set foot in Riverside to explore and review some of the unique places and experiences it has to offer this summer.

The family-owned cafe offers a variety of drinks, including coffee, tea, Italian cream sodas and more. The menu also has pancakes, sandwiches and tacos for breakfast, as well as a wide variety of sandwiches for lunch. They also have cakes and pies for dessert.

R Coffeehouse hosts a variety of live local music, giving underground musicians a small audience to play for. Not only does the music fill the whole cafe, but it can often be heard from down the street. It made the whole neighborhood seem even more vibrant and lively.

Sometimes the music is outdoors, like the most recent time I visited, or it’s inside, like the first time I visited. This can affect what seating is available, but either way, with good food, music and atmosphere, I can’t complain too much.

Visitors can also find local handmade wood carvings and soaps for sale, which smelled great as I stood next to them. It added to the cozy atmosphere inside.

The cashiers and cooks are also so kind and friendly. Even during their busiest times, they always greet customers with a genuine smile.

Now, onto the part that we’re all waiting for: the food and drinks.

My absolute favorite item they offer is definitely their Italian cream sodas. They taste fresh, vibrant and not too sweet, which is really nice considering most drinks I find taste like a mouthful of sugar. I ordered two cream sodas, one lavender and one mango, but they have 18 flavors you can choose from if those aren’t to your liking. The lavender cream soda was just perfect; it was perfectly balanced between lavender and cream, and it didn’t taste like I was drinking perfume. The mango cream soda was also amazing and so refreshing on a warm summer day.

Because R Coffeehouse is a coffee place, as the name would imply, I also ordered an iced tuxedo latte which included dark chocolate and white chocolate, and it tasted amazing as well. I’m not the biggest coffee drinker, but I still found the tuxedo latte really great for its creaminess and richness.

I didn’t get a sandwich this time, but the last time I visited, I ordered a club sandwich, and it was genuinely one of the best sandwiches I’ve had while going out to eat. It was fresh and had a homemade feel. Although it was simple, it’s a classic for a reason.

I will definitely come back here in the future, and to be honest, I’m already planning out my next order as I’m writing this review. I would highly recommend R Coffeehouse to anyone and everyone as they have a lot of options that are sure to fit someone’s taste.

R Coffeehouse is located at 1144 N Bitting Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, they are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.