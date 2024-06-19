Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

CC Wong to play for Canadian National softball team

Jacinda Hall, ReporterJune 19, 2024
Senior+infielder+CC+Wong+hits+the+ball+during+a+game+against+Oklahoma+State+in+April.
Garima Thapa
Senior infielder CC Wong hits the ball during a game against Oklahoma State in April.

Softball Canada announced Tuesday afternoon that former Wichita State infielder CC Wong will be playing on the Canadian Women’s National Softball team. 

Wong, a native of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, is one of 21 athletes on the 2024 Team Canada roster and Wong is the second softball athlete to represent Wichita State on a national team and the first to represent the Shockers on Team Canada.

During her time at WSU, Wong received several honors, including NFCA Second Team All-American, D1 Softball Second Team All-American and American Athletic Conference player of the year. 

Wong started all 50 games with the Shockers last season and hit an average of .470 with 53 runs, 71 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 50 RBIs and 38 walks. Wong’s .470 average was the third-best in school history. 

Sydney McKinney was the first to represent Wichita State on a National Team after she was named to Team USA in 2022.

With Wong, Team Canada will be competing in the P5 Colorado event from June 26-28 in Fort Collins, Colorado and later will be competing in the Canada Cup from July 1-7 in Surrey, British Columbia. 

