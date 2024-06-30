2024 TBT Wichita Regional schedule, AfterShocks roster announced

The teams competing for The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) Wichita Regional in Charles Koch Arena have been unveiled, along with a look at the AfterShocks’ roster, a team mostly comprised of Wichita State alumni.

TBT is a 64-team, $1 million, winner-take-all basketball tournament.

The AfterShocks come into the Wichita Regional as the top seed, with former Shockers Zach Bush, John Simon Jr. and Garrett Stutz forming the coaching staff. Simon and Stutz return as assistant coaches and co-general managers and Bush returns for his fourth season as head coach and general manager.

The AfterShocks’ current roster includes Wichita State alumni Alterique Gilbert (2020-21), Trey Wade (2019-21), Markis McDuffie (2015-19), Conner Frankamp (2015-18), Darral Willis Jr. (2016-18) and Rashard Kelly (2014-18). Jordan Parks from North Carolina Central, Caleb Walker from Nebraska and Jeremiah Martin from Memphis will also join the team.

The other teams in the Wichita Regional are two-seeded Mass Street (Kansas alumni), three-seeded Florida TNT, four-seeded Purple Reign (Kansas State alumni), five-seeded Team Colorado (Colorado alumni), six-seeded LA Cheaters (Drew league), seven-seeded Ram Up (Colorado State alumni) and eighth-seeded Midtown Prestige, a Wichita-based team making its debut at TBT and The Basketball League.

Wichita Regional games start on Saturday, July 20, with the championship game of the regional set for Wednesday, July 24, at 8 pm. AfterShocks games can be watched on Fox Sports 1, with the AfterShocks kicking off the regional games on July 20 at noon against Midtown Prestige.

The regional champion advances to play the Houston Regional champion in the TBT quarterfinals on July 29 or July 30. The host for that game will be determined by which regional games sell more tickets. TBT semifinals and the $1 million championship game will be hosted at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 4, respectively.

Last season, Charles Koch Arena set an all-time TBT attendance record, with 7,202 fans supporting the AfterShocks as they lost to Team Heartfire in the quarterfinals, 76-53. The Aftershocks’ all-time record is 11-4, having reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for three consecutive years.

For more information about TBT and to purchase AfterShocks tickets, visit thetournament.com.