Wichita State offers new study abroad location

Wichita State has added a new partner university to its extensive list of study abroad locations: Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Chile.

Ann Burger, the associate director for study abroad and exchange programs, said the university was specifically looking for an exchange program in South America, since there are only a few programs set up there.

The department was also looking for destinations that would cater to the growing population of Spanish-speaking students at Wichita State, while still being accessible to students who cannot speak Spanish.

“We found one university in Chile that is very well recognized in the county, one of their top universities, that does a lot of study abroad programs with other universities in the U.S. and other countries, as well,” Burger said. “We eventually ended up coming to an agreement that we both felt like was a good fit, particularly with their engineering and business programs that they offer.”

The Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez has campuses in two Chilean cities: Santiago and Viña del Mar. Students can study at either campus for fall, spring or summer semesters, or there is an option for the full academic year. Currently, there is no estimate provided for the cost.

The program will teach classes in both English and Spanish, with Spanish language courses being taught at all levels. The English subject areas will focus on business and international studies, while the Spanish subject areas will focus on business, engineering, psychology and more.

The full course list is available on the study abroad website. Chile will be open for study abroad in the spring of 2025, and the deadline for application will be September 15.