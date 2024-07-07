Former WSU third baseman Alec Bohm voted 2024 MLB All-Star starter

Philadelphia Phillies player and former Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm has become the most recent former Shocker to be selected for the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game.

The 27-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native will join current Phillies infielders, first baseman Bryce Harper and shortstop Trea Turner in the Midsummer Classic on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

After two phases of voting, Bohm was chosen as the starting National League (NL) third baseman, totaling 69% of votes. Bohm beat out San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado for his first All-Star selection.

Last Friday, Bohm announced he will also compete in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

Bohm is the first former Shocker to be named an All-Star since Joe Carter in 1996. Bohm is the fourth former Shocker to be an All-Star, joining Carter, Tyler Green (1995) and Ken Berry (1967).

Bohm attended Wichita State from 2016 to 2018 and for his career carried a .317 batting average, 33 home runs, 125 RBIs and 40 doubles.

In 2018, Bohm was named a Second-Team All-Conference member in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and led the AAC in runs scored (57) and home runs (16).

He was selected third overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Phillies and became the fifth Shockers player drafted in the top five.

Since joining the Phillies’ big league roster in 2020, Bohm has hit .279 with 55 home runs and 309 RBIs. This season, Bohm is averaging .295, leads the MLB in doubles (29), and is second in the NL in RBIs (70).

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will be on July 15 at 7 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN. The 2024 MLB All-Star will be on July 16 at 7 p.m. and can be watched on FOX and Fox Deportes.

For more information, visit mlb.com/all-star.