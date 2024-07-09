Former WSU assistant tennis coach booked for child sex crimes

Former Wichita State University assistant tennis coach Max Wheeler was arrested and booked over the weekend for multiple charges of sex crimes against a child.

According to KAKE, Wheeler was booked for four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of criminal sodomy with a child and two counts of electronic solicitation. All of the charges are for acts with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

Since Wheeler’s arrest, Wichita State Athletics has pulled Wheeler’s bio and stories mentioning Wheeler from its website.

Lainie Mazzullo, the university’s director of communication, said Wheeler has not been associated with the university since April.

“The university is aware that former assistant tennis coach Max Wheeler was recently arrested for criminal misconduct,” Mazzullo wrote in an email. “We do not comment on the employment of volunteers or employees. We can confirm, however, that we ensure all individuals performing coaching duties successfully pass a background check. We encourage members of the media to refer to official sources, such as law enforcement agencies, for further information.”

Wheeler’s arrest also marks the second Wichita State employee this year to be accused of sexual crimes against a child.

In June, Christopher Garnier was charged with six counts of breach of privacy and sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18. The former Barton School of Business director of executive education was caught using a hidden camera to secretly record a child under 18 dressing and undressing.

Wheeler was added to the WSU women’s tennis coaching staff in September 2023. Mazzullo described Wheeler’s role as a “temporary” and “limited” part-time position.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges against Wheeler have been filed.