Tuition to increase by almost $10 per credit hour at WSU

Tuition at Wichita State University, as well as five other public universities in Kansas, will be going up once again this upcoming year.

Wichita State University proposed a 3.9% tuition increase — or a $9.73 increase per credit hour — and was given the green flag to implement the second-highest percentage of change amongst the universities requesting increases this year. The approved increase follows a more than 14-year trend of rising tuition costs at WSU.

After reviewing initial proposals made in May, the Kansas Board of Regents, the governing board for higher education in the state, approved the request.

“The Regents prioritize affordability and have kept tuition increases below the compound rate of inflation over the past five years,” KBOR Chair Jon Rolph said in a press release. “In addition, we’ve worked with the Governor and Legislature to significantly increase need-based student financial aid to keep costs as low as possible for Kansas families.”

Out of the six universities that made requests to increase or maintain the current cost of tuition and fee rates, WSU had the second largest percent increase, trailing Fort Hays State University’s 6% increase.

Wichita State also had the third largest increase in cost per credit hour after the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Wichita State in-state students taking 15 credit hours per semester will see an increase of $141.30, while non-resident undergraduate students will see a $334.65 increase. Similarly, in-state graduate students taking 15 credit hours will see an increase of $152.64 and out-of-state graduate students will see an increase of $374.88. Additionally, all students will have to pay $39.64 in required fees on top of tuition increases.

Last year, Wichita State touted record-high numbers of transfer, international and out-of-state students, most of which will be impacted by the increases in tuition. It’s unclear how the increase in tuition and fees will affect enrollment, especially from these demographics.

The approved increases will go into effect for fall classes. The complete list of all tuition and fee proposals, including from WSU, is available via the KBOR website.