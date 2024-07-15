Baseball’s Caden Favors selected in sixth round of MLB draft

Caden Favors, Wichita State baseball’s starting pitching ace from last season, has found a new home in the Cleveland Guardians organization. On Monday afternoon, Favors was selected in the sixth round, 175th overall of the MLB draft by the Guardians.

Favors is the first former Shocker pitcher to be selected in the draft since Aaron Haase went 495th overall in 2021. The last Shocker pitcher to be selected in the sixth round or higher was Codi Heuer in 2018.

After playing his freshman year at Seminole State College, Favors pitched three seasons for Wichita State. He was used primarily as a reliever in 2022 and 2023 before transitioning into a starting pitching role last year.

Favors pitched 106 innings with a 3.21 ERA last season, translating to a 9-4 win-loss record. He struck out 107 batters and allowed 20 walks. He started two games in the AAC tournament, allowing three runs in 13 ⅓ innings in a win against UAB and loss against East Carolina. He was given First Team All-Conference honors at the end of the season.