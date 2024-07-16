AfterShocks answer Q&A ahead of TBT 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the AfterShocks, Wichita State’s alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), answered questions during a press conference before TBT play begins on Saturday, July 20.

Here are responses from AfterShocks’ head coach and general manager Zach Bush and players Markis McDuffie, Darral Willis Jr., Conner Frankamp and Alterique Gibson.

How important is it to come back and represent your alma mater?

McDuffie: It’s amazing, you know, just to come back here again and have a chance to win $1 million. It’s also a reunion for us just to come back after being overseas and to come back and get the love that we had in our years of being in school (at Wichita State). I think it’s becoming a norm for us; we’re going to keep going until they decide to not have it anymore, because I think this is a great opportunity for us and a great time during the summer to connect and have a chance to do something special.

How cool is it to come back to this kind of setting, knowing that fans are going to show out?

McDuffie: It’s amazing. That’s another reason why we continue to come back because when we continue to break (attendance) records, we have a chance to break even more records and that puts a little more money in our pockets. So we feel good about that and I think that’s motivating.

For people who haven’t seen (TBT) before, just what is the fun and excitement of whenever the elam ending pops up and you know the number that you have to get to to win the game?

McDuffie: It’s very exciting. I think this is something that separates TBT from everything else, the elam ending. It’s just such a high intense game toward the end of a game and when it comes down to one shot, one make, the fans are going crazy. It’s a surreal feeling. Every year we’ve had great endings. I’m trying to get one this time.

What has been the biggest difference from playing overseas to coming back for this tournament? Is there much difference in the games going overseas to back here?

McDuffie: Yes, because it’s a tournament. Like the NCAA tournament, every game matters, every possession matters. But there are similarities, like (in) overseas and in TBT, every possession matters, every game is like a championship game, so that’s relatable. Obviously, the biggest difference is we get to be around friends and family, be close at home … you don’t when you go overseas.

How much do you look at other teams’ rosters in the tournament, or is it more so trying to get enough guys to fill out a roster for your team?

McDuffie: We really don’t. We just stay focused on us and who we have to play because it’s crazy now. This TBT is targeted to all-star games, all these big name players are playing now and (we) have to be prepared for them. Much respect to them, but we’re dogs too and we’re going to be hungry.

What’s your favorite part about TBT?

Willis Jr.: The elam ending, of course. Getting that last shot gets the adrenaline going, it gets the fans going. I’d say everything about the elam ending.

You guys are the one seed, any thoughts on that?

Frankamp: Anytime you can get a one seed in the tournament, it’s a good thing. Hopefully, we can live up to that and play well.

Gibson: Home court advantage here, especially, is a big thing. So hopefully, we can use that energy to carry on.

What continues to draw you guys back to Wichita and continue to do this tournament every year?

Frankamp: For me, it’s nice because it’s right here in my hometown. Playing in front of these fans is fun every single year, especially for the summertime to have this opportunity to play in front of all the fans and to get together with the guys. It’s always a fun week, especially if we can continue to win.

How have you seen TBT grow over the past year, or several years?

Gibson: I remember watching it on television one year and just to see the growth from then to now is pretty crazy. A lot of participation from former guys and that’s always good to see.

To come back to the setting that holds some of the top attendance records in all of TBT, how much does that energize this group even before you can play a game, knowing that at least the stands are going to be full and you know you have people to support you?

Gibson: It’s very helpful knowing that the crowd has our back and each year, it’s getting bigger and bigger.

What excites you most about the potential that this team has?

Bush: I think the continued continuity helps in this, when you have familiarity. The best teams in this when you watch, it’s not necessarily that they run something special or unique. It’s just that they have a feel for one another, they know when to get a guy the ball, they know where each other is. You know, when you watch good basketball, you can tell guys have played together so that chemistry is important. And I think the addition of Jeremiah Martin is going to be really big for us … being able to score and facilitate and be a co-lead guard with Conner (Frankamp), is different for us this year that we’re looking forward to.

Around game three or game four, how important is it for size and length to be a factor for the team when a lot of these guys’ legs get heavy around that time and the shooting goes down?

Bush: It’s been nice for us. I think that’s been a staple of what we’ve tried to be. A long, athletic group that can switch one through four, hopefully, one through five at times and in late games to create turnovers and get stop after stop.

The AfterShocks kick off their TBT campaign against Midtown Prestige on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at noon at Charles Koch Arena.