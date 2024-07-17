‘I see a lot of opportunities:’ WSU Tech, WSU talk workforce opportunities in Boeing-Spirit deal

With Spirit AeroSystems planning on returning under Boeing’s wing, Wichita institutions hope to answer the call and provide a quality workforce for the two aerospace companies and the entire industry. Photo courtesy of the Wichita Business Journal, WSU Tech.

Sheree Utash was building the aerospace industry’s talent pipeline in 2005 when plans for Boeing‘s commercial departure from Wichita emerged.

“They (Boeing) were an exceptional partner,” the WSU Tech president recalled from her early days in higher education. “They were really dedicated to making sure that their workforce was educated and trained at all different levels.”

Now, as Boeing (NYSE: BA) plans to re-enter Wichita by acquiring Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR), Utash said her institution is ready to provide the global aerospace company exactly what it needs: an exceptionally talented workforce.

Read the rest online at the Wichita Business Journal.