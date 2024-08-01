Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Tie-Dye Party

Harvester Arts + Gallery Place Project, in collaboration with the Wichita Foundation and the Ulrich Museum of Art, hosted the Sunflower Summer Tie-Dye Party Wednesday morning for community members to tie-dye shirts and bandanas for free at the Ulrich Museum.
Muhammed Ghais Saleem, PhotographerAugust 1, 2024
Muhammed Ghais Saleem
Kids and adults attending the Sunflower Summer Tie-Dye Party create their own tie-dye shirts and bandanas. The event was hosted by the Harvester Arts + Gallery Place Project in collaboration with the Wichita Foundation and the Ulrich Museum of Art.
Muhammed Ghais Saleem
Muhammed Ghais Saleem, Photographer
Muhammed Ghais Saleem is a photographer for The Sunflower. Ghais Saleem is an international student, flying in from the United Arab Emirates. Photography is a hobby of his, but as an aerospace engineering major, he finds pleasure in working on mechanical stuff, such as cars. Ghais Saleem goes by he/him pronouns.

