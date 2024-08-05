Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

WSU’s pickleball courts will move to new location

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorAugust 5, 2024
The+Wichita+State+pickleball+courts+on+Sept.+12.+Most+nights%2C+the+court+was+packed+with+casual+players+and+teams.+%28File+photo%29
Mia Hennen
The Wichita State pickleball courts on Sept. 12. Most nights, the court was packed with casual players and teams. (File photo)

After less than four years, Wichita State’s pickleball courts are set to be demolished and rebuilt in a different location. 

The courts located between Wilkins Stadium and the Heskett Center will be torn down as part of the construction of a new softball practice facility

Emily Patterson, the university’s executive director of facilities planning, wrote in an email that three new pickleball courts will be built “in the open grass area east of Hubbard/west of Heskett/north of Lindquist.” Construction is expected to start in August.

Additionally, the new courts will include lighting, so they can be used in the dark. 

Photo courtesy of Emily Patterson.

“This is part of the area that will be dedicated to outdoor recreation in the full master plan build-out,” Patterson wrote.

The master plan outlines the university’s goals for the next ten years, including the construction of new buildings and other facilities. 

The pickleball courts were first built in 2021 as part of the Heskett Center’s Outdoor Sports Complex.

